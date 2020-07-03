7147 Bobcat Trail Drive

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



This gorgeous home boasts more than 2,500 sf and is conveniently located off Southport and Shelbyville Rd in Franklin Township, just minutes from Bunker Hill Elementary, Smock Golf Course and I-65. Home features a large open floor plan, large eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and a huge master bedroom with suite. Enjoy the great yard with a patio - great for entertaining! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



