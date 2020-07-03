All apartments in Indianapolis
7147 Bobcat Trail Drive

7147 Bobcat Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7147 Bobcat Trail Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Franklin

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This gorgeous home boasts more than 2,500 sf and is conveniently located off Southport and Shelbyville Rd in Franklin Township, just minutes from Bunker Hill Elementary, Smock Golf Course and I-65. Home features a large open floor plan, large eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and a huge master bedroom with suite. Enjoy the great yard with a patio - great for entertaining! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7147 Bobcat Trail Drive have any available units?
7147 Bobcat Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7147 Bobcat Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7147 Bobcat Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7147 Bobcat Trail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7147 Bobcat Trail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7147 Bobcat Trail Drive offer parking?
No, 7147 Bobcat Trail Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7147 Bobcat Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7147 Bobcat Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7147 Bobcat Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 7147 Bobcat Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7147 Bobcat Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 7147 Bobcat Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7147 Bobcat Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7147 Bobcat Trail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7147 Bobcat Trail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7147 Bobcat Trail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

