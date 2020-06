Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This stunning home is located at the intersection of College and 27th. You're just minutes from Downtown, Mass Avenue and Douglas Park Golf Course! Lovely spacious kitchen with lots of counter space and all stainless appliances. Master bedroom on main floor with dual closets and an updated suite. Nice size bedrooms upstairs with an over-sized bathroom and laundry room upstairs with washer/dryer hookups. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.