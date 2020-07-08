All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7013 Chimney Rock Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7013 Chimney Rock Court
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:45 PM

7013 Chimney Rock Court

7013 Chimney Rock Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7013 Chimney Rock Court, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Linden Wood

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1680953

A charming rental home in Indianapolis. Your next home includes: 3 beds, 2 baths, a garage, and a spacious backyard.

No Pets.

Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

This property comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Garage,Fenced yard,Freshly Painted,No dogs,No cats
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7013 Chimney Rock Court have any available units?
7013 Chimney Rock Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7013 Chimney Rock Court currently offering any rent specials?
7013 Chimney Rock Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7013 Chimney Rock Court pet-friendly?
No, 7013 Chimney Rock Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7013 Chimney Rock Court offer parking?
Yes, 7013 Chimney Rock Court offers parking.
Does 7013 Chimney Rock Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7013 Chimney Rock Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7013 Chimney Rock Court have a pool?
No, 7013 Chimney Rock Court does not have a pool.
Does 7013 Chimney Rock Court have accessible units?
No, 7013 Chimney Rock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7013 Chimney Rock Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7013 Chimney Rock Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7013 Chimney Rock Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7013 Chimney Rock Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College