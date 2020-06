Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully remoded 3 bedroom bi-level home in Decatur Township! This home offers a spacious living room, kitchen, dining room, and 3 bedrooms all on the main level. Kitchen has been updated with new tile flooring, white cabinets, and granite counter tops. Kitchen appliances provided upon move in. Downstairs offers a large family room with fireplace. The backyard is completed fenced in and offers a raised deck and a patio that are perfect for entertaining!