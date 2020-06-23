All apartments in Indianapolis
6802 Doris Drive
6802 Doris Drive

6802 Doris Drive
Location

6802 Doris Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming 5 bed/2 bath home boasts 2,440 square feet of comfortable living space. The backyard has 2 extra large storage sheds and plenty of space for pets or entertaining guests. The interior features wood flooring in the dining area, tile flooring in the bathrooms, and carpeting throughout the rest of the house. The kitchen showcases a diagonal tile-backsplash, tons of counter space, and all black appliances. Also included is a sun-room with all-around windows, which opens up to the back yard. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6802 Doris Drive have any available units?
6802 Doris Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6802 Doris Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6802 Doris Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6802 Doris Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6802 Doris Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6802 Doris Drive offer parking?
No, 6802 Doris Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6802 Doris Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6802 Doris Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6802 Doris Drive have a pool?
No, 6802 Doris Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6802 Doris Drive have accessible units?
No, 6802 Doris Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6802 Doris Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6802 Doris Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6802 Doris Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6802 Doris Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
