6802 Doris Drive

This charming 5 bed/2 bath home boasts 2,440 square feet of comfortable living space. The backyard has 2 extra large storage sheds and plenty of space for pets or entertaining guests. The interior features wood flooring in the dining area, tile flooring in the bathrooms, and carpeting throughout the rest of the house. The kitchen showcases a diagonal tile-backsplash, tons of counter space, and all black appliances. Also included is a sun-room with all-around windows, which opens up to the back yard. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.