All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6618 Reserve Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6618 Reserve Drive
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:08 AM

6618 Reserve Drive

6618 Reserve Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Broad Ripple
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6618 Reserve Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Vacation year-round in this fully updated condo overlooking the community courtyard and pool! Quality features include: New Paint, Carpet, Tile, and Water Heater; Wood Laminate Flooring; Remodeled Kitchen with Custom Maple Cabinets, Granite Countertop, and Stainless Steel Appliances; Contemporary Bathroom with Garden Tub; and Office/3rd Bedroom in Basement. Direct access to The Monon Trail is just yards away.... and this unit comes with additional parking passes for your guests. (water/sewer are included in rent)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6618 Reserve Drive have any available units?
6618 Reserve Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6618 Reserve Drive have?
Some of 6618 Reserve Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6618 Reserve Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6618 Reserve Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6618 Reserve Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6618 Reserve Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6618 Reserve Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6618 Reserve Drive does offer parking.
Does 6618 Reserve Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6618 Reserve Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6618 Reserve Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6618 Reserve Drive has a pool.
Does 6618 Reserve Drive have accessible units?
No, 6618 Reserve Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6618 Reserve Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6618 Reserve Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College