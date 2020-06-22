6618 Reserve Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Vacation year-round in this fully updated condo overlooking the community courtyard and pool! Quality features include: New Paint, Carpet, Tile, and Water Heater; Wood Laminate Flooring; Remodeled Kitchen with Custom Maple Cabinets, Granite Countertop, and Stainless Steel Appliances; Contemporary Bathroom with Garden Tub; and Office/3rd Bedroom in Basement. Direct access to The Monon Trail is just yards away.... and this unit comes with additional parking passes for your guests. (water/sewer are included in rent)