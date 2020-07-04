6613 East 43rd Place

Amenities

APRIL RENT IS FREE! The deposit moves you in! A must see! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath - single family house. Large living area as well as a eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. The stove, refrigerator, and stackable washer and dryer are included and will be placed at the time of move in. Updated bathroom with a tub/shower combination. Fresh paint and white trim throughout the house. Large backyard great for entertaining. One car garage with a working bench for your projects. Great neighborhood! Schedule your tour today!!!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.