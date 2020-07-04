All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6613 East 43rd Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6613 East 43rd Place
Last updated April 16 2020 at 11:25 PM

6613 East 43rd Place

6613 East 43rd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Devington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6613 East 43rd Place, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
APRIL RENT IS FREE! The deposit moves you in! A must see! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath - single family house. Large living area as well as a eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. The stove, refrigerator, and stackable washer and dryer are included and will be placed at the time of move in. Updated bathroom with a tub/shower combination. Fresh paint and white trim throughout the house. Large backyard great for entertaining. One car garage with a working bench for your projects. Great neighborhood! Schedule your tour today!!!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6613 East 43rd Place have any available units?
6613 East 43rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6613 East 43rd Place have?
Some of 6613 East 43rd Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6613 East 43rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
6613 East 43rd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6613 East 43rd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6613 East 43rd Place is pet friendly.
Does 6613 East 43rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 6613 East 43rd Place offers parking.
Does 6613 East 43rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6613 East 43rd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6613 East 43rd Place have a pool?
No, 6613 East 43rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 6613 East 43rd Place have accessible units?
No, 6613 East 43rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6613 East 43rd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6613 East 43rd Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College