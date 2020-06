Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



Located just one block from the heart of Broad Ripple Avenue and seconds from the Monon Trail! This home is walking distance to all that Broad Ripple has to offer! Property features refinished hardwood floors, 2-car garage, 2 spacious bedrooms, cute breakfast nook, & a large living/dining room combo. Pets Negotiable. Move-in Ready!

