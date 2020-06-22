All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6031 Long River Lane

6031 Long River Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6031 Long River Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home located at 6031 Long River Lane features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1,344 sq/ft of comfortable living space. It includes a spacious living room, classic dining area, cook-friendly kitchen, fenced-in backyard, beautifully built-on back patio, and so much more just waiting for you to come and make it yours! There is neutral toned carpeting installed throughout the home to match any decor, with tiled flooring installed in the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen comes with white cabinetry, black appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious, comes with plenty of closet and storage space, and the decorative possibilities are endless. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6031 Long River Lane have any available units?
6031 Long River Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6031 Long River Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6031 Long River Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6031 Long River Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6031 Long River Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6031 Long River Lane offer parking?
No, 6031 Long River Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6031 Long River Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6031 Long River Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6031 Long River Lane have a pool?
No, 6031 Long River Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6031 Long River Lane have accessible units?
No, 6031 Long River Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6031 Long River Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6031 Long River Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6031 Long River Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6031 Long River Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
