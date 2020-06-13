/
pittsboro
37 Apartments for rent in Pittsboro, IN📍
1 Unit Available
43 Morse Circle
43 Morse Circle, Pittsboro, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1402 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
2556 East US Highway 136
2556 West Main Street, Pittsboro, IN
Studio
$2,000
New office/warehouse space in Pittsboro. Roughly 400 sq ft of office space with mechanical room and bathroom. The warehouse area is 1600 sq ft with 14x14 overhead door.
1 Unit Available
1289 East US Highway 136
1289 West Main Street, Pittsboro, IN
Studio
$3,400
Office/warehouse space between Pittsboro and Lizton. Roughly 1250 sq ft of office space downstairs and upstairs with mechanical room and bathroom. The warehouse area is 4175 sq ft with 12x14 overhead door.
Results within 5 miles of Pittsboro
23 Units Available
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$905
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1356 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Beautiful scenic wooded views! At Legacy Park with a wooded landscape dense with native foliage, recreational amenities, huge floorplans, and a host of amenities. Legacy Park is the place to call home.
3 Units Available
Redwood Brownsburg
2860 Hayward Ave, Brownsburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1465 sqft
Redwood(R) Brownsburg is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
17 Units Available
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons, Brownsburg, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,078
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1394 sqft
The Arbuckle is a mixed-use luxury apartment project, developed on the site of the former St. Malachy Church, and school property on the west side of North Green Street and Arbuckle Acres Park.
50 Units Available
Union Green
339 North Green Street, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1144 sqft
Welcome to Union Green Apartments in Brownsburg, Indiana. Union Green is excited to be part of the vibrant transformation of the Brownsburg downtown district.
Contact for Availability
Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,136
1202 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with carport, playground and 24-hour gym for recreation. Units feature extra storage and walk-in closets for convenience. Situated near E County Road 600 North with easy access to I-74.
1 Unit Available
10386 North State Road 267
10386 N State Road 267, Hendricks County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1651 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living rooms and large yard available in Brownsburg. Appliances can be rented for additional fee - appliances not included. Pets accepted.
1 Unit Available
656 South Alpha Avenue
656 South Alpha Avenue, Brownsburg, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** Lovely 3 bedroom in Brownsburg! This home is off Green Street and CR500 minutes to Watermill Splash Pad, Williams Park and Downtown Brownsburg.
1 Unit Available
421 East Main Street
421 East Main Street, Brownsburg, IN
Studio
$7,400
For Lease opportunity on 1.4 acres (sub-dividable) of prime Main Street property with Urban Commercial (UC) zoning and 280' of frontage. This site can accommodate multi-story mixed-use development.
Results within 10 miles of Pittsboro
11 Units Available
Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, crown molding, ceramic tile, and soaking tubs. Beautiful grounds feature resort-style pool and wet deck, pond, and dog park. Grilling stations and dedicated parking.
15 Units Available
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1204 sqft
Charming townhome and split-bedroom plans in growing Indianapolis suburb of Avon. Amenities include a pool with Wi-Fi, a car-wash bay and a volleyball court. Just west of I-465 and conveniently minutes from the Indianapolis Airport.
Contact for Availability
Settler's Run
3200 Prairie View Cir, Danville, IN
1 Bedroom
$834
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1341 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Just minutes from the shopping and dining options along Highway 36.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Danville
281 Canal West Cir, Danville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1294 sqft
White Lick Creek by Redwood is one of Danville’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in certain apartment homes and a private attached two-car garage.
18 Units Available
Satori Flats
129 Satori Parkway, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,024
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1110 sqft
Spacious units with kitchen islands, linen closets and bonus storage. Located off Highway 36, just a short distance from Avon Town Hall Park and Washington Township Park.
13 Units Available
Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$919
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments and villas surrounded by stunning landscape. Apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and central air. Community amenities include a gorgeous swimming pool, cyber-cafe, 24-hour fitness center and incredible lake views.
2 Units Available
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1105 sqft
When you are looking for luxury apartment homes in Avon, Indiana, Cox Creek will fulfill all of your rental preferences.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Whitestown
5804 Hemlock Drive, Whitestown, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1414 sqft
Near the intersection of I-65 and I-865 in the Zionsville school district. Smoke-free apartments with garage parking, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets and pantries.
Contact for Availability
Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$894
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1291 sqft
Situated just outside of Indianapolis with easy access to downtown. Modern units with huge closets, cozy fireplaces and W/D hookup. Quiet community featuring 24-hour gym, pool and convenient internet cafe for tenants.
1 Unit Available
2416 River Birch Dr.
2416 River Birch Drive, Avon, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
4500 sqft
Available 06/30/20 Luxurious & Private, close to everything - Property Id: 212774 HUGE investment opportunity! Our home's average nightly rate on Airbnb and VRBO is $2000. Lease to own, lease with purchase option, or Land contract available.
1 Unit Available
4150 Galena Drive
4150 Galena Drive, Hendricks County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1650 sqft
Hendricks County Condo with Large Yard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
1604 Stanford Drive
1604 Stanford Dr, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1676 sqft
Coming soon in early July ! Great home boasting 3-bedrooms, 2-baths. Open floor plan features a large great room with vaulted ceilings and an eat-in kitchen with ample cabinetry. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and private bath.
1 Unit Available
8074 Sydney Lane
8074 Sydney Lane, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1408 sqft
Great Ranch providing 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Huge Living Room/Dining Room with vaulted ceilings.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Pittsboro rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,280.
Some of the colleges located in the Pittsboro area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Bloomington, Marian University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis, and Butler University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pittsboro from include Indianapolis, Bloomington, Carmel, Greenwood, and Fishers.