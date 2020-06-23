All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5701 E 40th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5701 E 40th St

5701 East 40th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5701 East 40th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f6e052b0fa ----
The home features hardwood flooring throughout. You\'ll love the beautiful cabinetry, tile floors and space in the kitchen, all appliances stay!
Each of the 3 bedrooms are well sized and include closets to meet all your storage needs.
The full bathroom includes a shower/tub combo and vanity.
Additionally, the home has a nice deck, shed, fenced back yard and one car attached garage! Don\'t miss out on this great opportunity. Hurry, schedule a showing today!

Fireplace/Decorative
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5701 E 40th St have any available units?
5701 E 40th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5701 E 40th St have?
Some of 5701 E 40th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5701 E 40th St currently offering any rent specials?
5701 E 40th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5701 E 40th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5701 E 40th St is pet friendly.
Does 5701 E 40th St offer parking?
Yes, 5701 E 40th St does offer parking.
Does 5701 E 40th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5701 E 40th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5701 E 40th St have a pool?
No, 5701 E 40th St does not have a pool.
Does 5701 E 40th St have accessible units?
No, 5701 E 40th St does not have accessible units.
Does 5701 E 40th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5701 E 40th St does not have units with dishwashers.
