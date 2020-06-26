All apartments in Indianapolis
5644 Orchardgrass Ln

5644 Orchardgrass Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5644 Orchardgrass Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Beautiful 3 Bed / 2 Bath Rental Home on a Corner Lot with Sun Room in Pike Township - Beautiful 3 Bed / 2 Bath Single-Story Rental Home on a Corner Lot with Sun Room and Deck in Pike Township. This Renovated Home is over 1200 Sq Ft with 2 Car Attached Garage. Featured Amenities include Privacy Fenced Back Yard, Wood-burning Fireplace, Stove/Oven, Refrigerator/Freezer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, and Much More! Located near 56th St and Georgetown Rd. Minutes from I-65 and Pike Plaza. This will Not Last Long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5644 Orchardgrass Ln have any available units?
5644 Orchardgrass Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5644 Orchardgrass Ln have?
Some of 5644 Orchardgrass Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5644 Orchardgrass Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5644 Orchardgrass Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5644 Orchardgrass Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5644 Orchardgrass Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5644 Orchardgrass Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5644 Orchardgrass Ln offers parking.
Does 5644 Orchardgrass Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5644 Orchardgrass Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5644 Orchardgrass Ln have a pool?
No, 5644 Orchardgrass Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5644 Orchardgrass Ln have accessible units?
No, 5644 Orchardgrass Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5644 Orchardgrass Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5644 Orchardgrass Ln has units with dishwashers.
