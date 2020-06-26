5644 Orchardgrass Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bed / 2 Bath Rental Home on a Corner Lot with Sun Room in Pike Township - Beautiful 3 Bed / 2 Bath Single-Story Rental Home on a Corner Lot with Sun Room and Deck in Pike Township. This Renovated Home is over 1200 Sq Ft with 2 Car Attached Garage. Featured Amenities include Privacy Fenced Back Yard, Wood-burning Fireplace, Stove/Oven, Refrigerator/Freezer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, and Much More! Located near 56th St and Georgetown Rd. Minutes from I-65 and Pike Plaza. This will Not Last Long!



Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing



Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at www.rpmindymetro.com



This home does not accept section 8



Get Pre-Approved Today!

http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3112890)