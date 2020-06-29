All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5552 Dollar Run Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5552 Dollar Run Lane
Last updated April 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

5552 Dollar Run Lane

5552 Dollar Run Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Valley Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5552 Dollar Run Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 4/30/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5552 Dollar Run Lane have any available units?
5552 Dollar Run Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5552 Dollar Run Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5552 Dollar Run Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5552 Dollar Run Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5552 Dollar Run Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5552 Dollar Run Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5552 Dollar Run Lane offers parking.
Does 5552 Dollar Run Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5552 Dollar Run Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5552 Dollar Run Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5552 Dollar Run Lane has a pool.
Does 5552 Dollar Run Lane have accessible units?
No, 5552 Dollar Run Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5552 Dollar Run Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5552 Dollar Run Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5552 Dollar Run Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5552 Dollar Run Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College