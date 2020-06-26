All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

5123 Sandy Forge Dr

5123 Sandy Forge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5123 Sandy Forge Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NOW SHOWING ... 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home on Westside of Indianapolis -
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch
DECATUR TOWNSHIP: 465 & Mann Rd
Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, living room, dining room, & kitchen. Other Features include: Covered-front porch, Mini-blinds, Laundry Hook-ups, 2 Car Garage (Electric), Wood Deck, Laminate Flooring, Ceiling in Living Room, and Covered front porch

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Refrigerator, dishwasher and washer/dryer
CENTRAL AIR: YES
NOTE: All appliances are AS-IS and are left for convenience. No maintenance is provided on appliances

LEASE TERMS:
12 month lease required $15.00 a month discount for 24 month lease
Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy

UTILITIES:
Utility Information: All Electric!!
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

(RLNE4946384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5123 Sandy Forge Dr have any available units?
5123 Sandy Forge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5123 Sandy Forge Dr have?
Some of 5123 Sandy Forge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5123 Sandy Forge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5123 Sandy Forge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5123 Sandy Forge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5123 Sandy Forge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5123 Sandy Forge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5123 Sandy Forge Dr offers parking.
Does 5123 Sandy Forge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5123 Sandy Forge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5123 Sandy Forge Dr have a pool?
No, 5123 Sandy Forge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5123 Sandy Forge Dr have accessible units?
No, 5123 Sandy Forge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5123 Sandy Forge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5123 Sandy Forge Dr has units with dishwashers.
