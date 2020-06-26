5123 Sandy Forge Dr

Amenities

NOW SHOWING ... 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home on Westside of Indianapolis -

DECATUR TOWNSHIP: 465 & Mann Rd

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, living room, dining room, & kitchen. Other Features include: Covered-front porch, Mini-blinds, Laundry Hook-ups, 2 Car Garage (Electric), Wood Deck, Laminate Flooring, Ceiling in Living Room, and Covered front porch



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, Refrigerator, dishwasher and washer/dryer

CENTRAL AIR: YES

NOTE: All appliances are AS-IS and are left for convenience. No maintenance is provided on appliances



LEASE TERMS:

12 month lease required $15.00 a month discount for 24 month lease

Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy



UTILITIES:

Utility Information: All Electric!!

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



CONTACT:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy



APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria



Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy



