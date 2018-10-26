5122 Hodson Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Stunning Renovation on this 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Home featuring Lots of Updates and Upgrades including Gorgeous Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring, High Vaulted Ceilings and Ceiling Fan in the Great Room with Door to the Wooden Deck, Split Floor Plan Master Bedroom with Ceiling Fan, Built in Closet Shelving and Private Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. The 2 Additional Bedrooms share the Second Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom; both Bathrooms totally remodeled! Beautiful Eat-in Kitchen with New Cabinetry and All Stainless Steel Appliances Included! New Lighting, faucets and fixtures throughout this Home with Fresh Paint in Lovely Neutral Tones. Separate Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook Up. Attached 2 Car Garage which comes with Remote Openers. Relax and Enjoy Great Times with Family and Friends on the Deck and in the Fully Fenced Back Yard. Easy Access to Interstates, Only 12 minutes to the Indianapolis International Airport and Just 10 miles from Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer!



Decatur Township.



All Electric Home.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.