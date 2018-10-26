All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5122 Hodson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5122 Hodson Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 8:16 PM

5122 Hodson Drive

5122 Hodson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Mars Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5122 Hodson Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Mars Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning Renovation on this 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Home featuring Lots of Updates and Upgrades including Gorgeous Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring, High Vaulted Ceilings and Ceiling Fan in the Great Room with Door to the Wooden Deck, Split Floor Plan Master Bedroom with Ceiling Fan, Built in Closet Shelving and Private Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. The 2 Additional Bedrooms share the Second Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom; both Bathrooms totally remodeled! Beautiful Eat-in Kitchen with New Cabinetry and All Stainless Steel Appliances Included! New Lighting, faucets and fixtures throughout this Home with Fresh Paint in Lovely Neutral Tones. Separate Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook Up. Attached 2 Car Garage which comes with Remote Openers. Relax and Enjoy Great Times with Family and Friends on the Deck and in the Fully Fenced Back Yard. Easy Access to Interstates, Only 12 minutes to the Indianapolis International Airport and Just 10 miles from Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer!

Decatur Township.

All Electric Home.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5122 Hodson Drive have any available units?
5122 Hodson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5122 Hodson Drive have?
Some of 5122 Hodson Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5122 Hodson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5122 Hodson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5122 Hodson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5122 Hodson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5122 Hodson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5122 Hodson Drive offers parking.
Does 5122 Hodson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5122 Hodson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5122 Hodson Drive have a pool?
No, 5122 Hodson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5122 Hodson Drive have accessible units?
No, 5122 Hodson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5122 Hodson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5122 Hodson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College