5035 Sylvan Rd

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e769c5d0b0 ---- This amazing 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom 2 story home has new paint throughout, tons of upgrades and is move in ready. The main level boasts lots of living space. There is a large living room (with decorative fireplace) and separate dining room - both areas have laminate hardwood. The kitchen is amazing and is stocked with a stove, fridge and dishwasher as well as a walk-in pantry and separate breakfast room with additional storage and a island-both areas with tile flooring. There is also a separate laundry room and half bathroom on the main level. All three bedrooms are a good size and are located upstairs and offer walk-in closets. Exterior amenities include a lovely deck off the dining room, covered front porch and storage shed. 2 car attached garage with automatic door. Additional perks of a high efficiency furnace and tankless water heater! Blinds provided throughout the home. Stove, Fridge and dishwasher included! Security Deposit = $1,425 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water and sewer. Water Softner and Alarm - if resident decides to take advantage of these home features all service and maintenance will be a resident's expense. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage Blinds Provided Breakfast Room Pets Allowed Storage Shed Stove W/D Hook Ups