Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

5035 Sylvan Rd

5035 Sylvan Road · No Longer Available
Location

5035 Sylvan Road, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e769c5d0b0 ---- This amazing 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom 2 story home has new paint throughout, tons of upgrades and is move in ready. The main level boasts lots of living space. There is a large living room (with decorative fireplace) and separate dining room - both areas have laminate hardwood. The kitchen is amazing and is stocked with a stove, fridge and dishwasher as well as a walk-in pantry and separate breakfast room with additional storage and a island-both areas with tile flooring. There is also a separate laundry room and half bathroom on the main level. All three bedrooms are a good size and are located upstairs and offer walk-in closets. Exterior amenities include a lovely deck off the dining room, covered front porch and storage shed. 2 car attached garage with automatic door. Additional perks of a high efficiency furnace and tankless water heater! Blinds provided throughout the home. Stove, Fridge and dishwasher included! Security Deposit = $1,425 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water and sewer. Water Softner and Alarm - if resident decides to take advantage of these home features all service and maintenance will be a resident's expense. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage Blinds Provided Breakfast Room Pets Allowed Storage Shed Stove W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5035 Sylvan Rd have any available units?
5035 Sylvan Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5035 Sylvan Rd have?
Some of 5035 Sylvan Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5035 Sylvan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5035 Sylvan Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5035 Sylvan Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5035 Sylvan Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5035 Sylvan Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5035 Sylvan Rd offers parking.
Does 5035 Sylvan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5035 Sylvan Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5035 Sylvan Rd have a pool?
No, 5035 Sylvan Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5035 Sylvan Rd have accessible units?
No, 5035 Sylvan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5035 Sylvan Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5035 Sylvan Rd has units with dishwashers.

