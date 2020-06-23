Amenities

SPECIAL: Move in prior to January 31st and receive March Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. February 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This family home is waiting to be claimed! There's plenty of space for you in this ranch home at 5033 Rocky Forge Drive. Offers 3 bedrooms with large closets, 2 updated bathrooms with vanities, spacious living room with fireplace for cold nights, carpeting, double sinks, electric range, refrigerator and dishwasher, central air conditioning, closet organizers, and more. Also features off-street parking and a 2 car detached garage! Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.