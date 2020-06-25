All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4861 Crittenden Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4861 Crittenden Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:50 AM

4861 Crittenden Avenue

4861 Crittenden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Fairgrounds
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4861 Crittenden Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4861 Crittenden Avenue have any available units?
4861 Crittenden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4861 Crittenden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4861 Crittenden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4861 Crittenden Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4861 Crittenden Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4861 Crittenden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4861 Crittenden Avenue offers parking.
Does 4861 Crittenden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4861 Crittenden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4861 Crittenden Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4861 Crittenden Avenue has a pool.
Does 4861 Crittenden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4861 Crittenden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4861 Crittenden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4861 Crittenden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4861 Crittenden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4861 Crittenden Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College