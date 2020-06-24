All apartments in Indianapolis
4560 Norwaldo Avenue

4560 Norwaldo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4560 Norwaldo Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SOUTH BROAD RIPPLE/FAIRGROUNDS 2 BEDROOM W/BASEMENT FULLY RENOVATED! Gorgeous bungalow on two fenced lots. Home has huge front porch and new deck in backyard. Interior includes updated and open kitchen, hand-scraped, engineered hardwood flooring and fresh two-toned paint. Mini-blinds are included. Roomy bedrooms. Bathroom is all new. Large unfinished basement completely painted and ready for storage. Also, new storage garage coming soon in backyard. This home has it all, must see. Professionally Managed. *Home under video surveillance during renovation.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4560 Norwaldo Avenue have any available units?
4560 Norwaldo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4560 Norwaldo Avenue have?
Some of 4560 Norwaldo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4560 Norwaldo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4560 Norwaldo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4560 Norwaldo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4560 Norwaldo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4560 Norwaldo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4560 Norwaldo Avenue offers parking.
Does 4560 Norwaldo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4560 Norwaldo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4560 Norwaldo Avenue have a pool?
No, 4560 Norwaldo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4560 Norwaldo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4560 Norwaldo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4560 Norwaldo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4560 Norwaldo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
