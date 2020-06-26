All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4253 Village Bend Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4253 Village Bend Drive
Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:40 AM

4253 Village Bend Drive

4253 Village Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4253 Village Bend Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4253 Village Bend Drive have any available units?
4253 Village Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4253 Village Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4253 Village Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4253 Village Bend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4253 Village Bend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4253 Village Bend Drive offer parking?
No, 4253 Village Bend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4253 Village Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4253 Village Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4253 Village Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 4253 Village Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4253 Village Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 4253 Village Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4253 Village Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4253 Village Bend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4253 Village Bend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4253 Village Bend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Preserve at Willow Springs
2252 River Willow Place
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College