Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4240 North Vinewood Avenue
Last updated December 19 2019 at 7:31 PM

4240 North Vinewood Avenue

4240 North Vinewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4240 North Vinewood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful tri-level has space galore!! It is a 3 bedroom with 1.5 bathrooms, the kitchen has cabinets and counter tops on both sides of the kitchen perfect for the chef of the home. Not only is the inside of this home spacious, so is the backyard. It is perfect for entertaining! Don't delay! This home is a new listing and won't last! Stop by today so that we can make our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4240 North Vinewood Avenue have any available units?
4240 North Vinewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4240 North Vinewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4240 North Vinewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4240 North Vinewood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4240 North Vinewood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4240 North Vinewood Avenue offer parking?
No, 4240 North Vinewood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4240 North Vinewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4240 North Vinewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4240 North Vinewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 4240 North Vinewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4240 North Vinewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4240 North Vinewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4240 North Vinewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4240 North Vinewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4240 North Vinewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4240 North Vinewood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

