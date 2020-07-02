4210 Bowman Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly fireplace extra storage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/68ea9ca05f ---- MOVE-IN READY 3 bedroom near the University of Indianapolis. Formal dining room opens to living room with wood-burning fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinets. 2 bedrooms on the main floor and the 3rd on the upper level with the half bath. Spacious basement for additional storage, living space and laundry room. Short commute to Downtown Indy, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Perry Township Schools. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals