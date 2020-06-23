All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:57 PM

4069 Graceland Avenue

4069 Graceland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4069 Graceland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
** UNIT PENDING **

This lovely home is off of 40th & Graceland within minutes to Downtown, Broad Ripple, Newfields and more! Home features gorgeous laminate flooring. Large living room with a gas fireplace. Formal dining room. Nice kitchen with lovely cabinets and stainless appliances. Washer and dryer hookups on main level. Unfinished basement, great for storage. Huge sunroom and 2-car detached garage. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4069 Graceland Avenue have any available units?
4069 Graceland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4069 Graceland Avenue have?
Some of 4069 Graceland Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4069 Graceland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4069 Graceland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4069 Graceland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4069 Graceland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4069 Graceland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4069 Graceland Avenue offers parking.
Does 4069 Graceland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4069 Graceland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4069 Graceland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4069 Graceland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4069 Graceland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4069 Graceland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4069 Graceland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4069 Graceland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
