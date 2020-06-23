4069 Graceland Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

** UNIT PENDING **



This lovely home is off of 40th & Graceland within minutes to Downtown, Broad Ripple, Newfields and more! Home features gorgeous laminate flooring. Large living room with a gas fireplace. Formal dining room. Nice kitchen with lovely cabinets and stainless appliances. Washer and dryer hookups on main level. Unfinished basement, great for storage. Huge sunroom and 2-car detached garage. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.