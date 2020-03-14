Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4013 E Patricia Street
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM
1 of 1
4013 E Patricia Street
4013 Patricia St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
4013 Patricia St, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5205523)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4013 E Patricia Street have any available units?
4013 E Patricia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 4013 E Patricia Street currently offering any rent specials?
4013 E Patricia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4013 E Patricia Street pet-friendly?
No, 4013 E Patricia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 4013 E Patricia Street offer parking?
No, 4013 E Patricia Street does not offer parking.
Does 4013 E Patricia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4013 E Patricia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4013 E Patricia Street have a pool?
No, 4013 E Patricia Street does not have a pool.
Does 4013 E Patricia Street have accessible units?
No, 4013 E Patricia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4013 E Patricia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4013 E Patricia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4013 E Patricia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4013 E Patricia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
