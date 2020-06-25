4009 Harmony Lane

Amenities
Great place for your family to call home! 3 bedroom/2 bathroom recently updated home. Hardwoods throughout living area. Master with large walk-in closet, with on-suite bathroom with double vanity, shower and separate tub. Fenced in back yard. 1 car garage spot. Dogs under 30 pounds welcome with $300 non-refundable pet deposit.
Application fee of $15. Applicants will be considered with 600+ credit score, no past evictions, no felonies, employment verification.
Contact Paul at Redhawk Real Estate, redhawkrealestaet@outlook.com, 614-767-9035 for showings.