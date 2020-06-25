All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 14 2019 at 4:24 AM

4009 Harmony Lane

4009 Harmony Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4009 Harmony Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Mars Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great place for your family to call home! 3 bedroom/2 bathroom recently updated home. Hardwoods throughout living area. Master with large walk-in closet, with on-suite bathroom with double vanity, shower and separate tub. Fenced in back yard. 1 car garage spot. Dogs under 30 pounds welcome with $300 non-refundable pet deposit.

Application fee of $15. Applicants will be considered with 600+ credit score, no past evictions, no felonies, employment verification.

Contact Paul at Redhawk Real Estate, redhawkrealestaet@outlook.com, 614-767-9035 for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 Harmony Lane have any available units?
4009 Harmony Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4009 Harmony Lane have?
Some of 4009 Harmony Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 Harmony Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4009 Harmony Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 Harmony Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4009 Harmony Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4009 Harmony Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4009 Harmony Lane offers parking.
Does 4009 Harmony Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4009 Harmony Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 Harmony Lane have a pool?
No, 4009 Harmony Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4009 Harmony Lane have accessible units?
No, 4009 Harmony Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 Harmony Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4009 Harmony Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
