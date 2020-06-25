4009 Harmony Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great place for your family to call home! 3 bedroom/2 bathroom recently updated home. Hardwoods throughout living area. Master with large walk-in closet, with on-suite bathroom with double vanity, shower and separate tub. Fenced in back yard. 1 car garage spot. Dogs under 30 pounds welcome with $300 non-refundable pet deposit.



Application fee of $15. Applicants will be considered with 600+ credit score, no past evictions, no felonies, employment verification.



Contact Paul at Redhawk Real Estate, redhawkrealestaet@outlook.com, 614-767-9035 for showings.