Last updated July 7 2020 at 2:37 PM

3946 Narrowleaf Court

3946 Narrowleaf Court · (317) 680-2999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3946 Narrowleaf Court, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1699 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath single family home located in Lawrence Township. This home is newly renovated with new flooring, paint, and updated kitchen. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, washer, dryer, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

UTILITIES: All Electric.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3946 Narrowleaf Court have any available units?
3946 Narrowleaf Court has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3946 Narrowleaf Court have?
Some of 3946 Narrowleaf Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3946 Narrowleaf Court currently offering any rent specials?
3946 Narrowleaf Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3946 Narrowleaf Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3946 Narrowleaf Court is pet friendly.
Does 3946 Narrowleaf Court offer parking?
No, 3946 Narrowleaf Court does not offer parking.
Does 3946 Narrowleaf Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3946 Narrowleaf Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3946 Narrowleaf Court have a pool?
No, 3946 Narrowleaf Court does not have a pool.
Does 3946 Narrowleaf Court have accessible units?
No, 3946 Narrowleaf Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3946 Narrowleaf Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3946 Narrowleaf Court has units with dishwashers.
