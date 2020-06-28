3920 North Hawthorne Lane

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1258026



A coveted rental home in Devington! Your next home:



Beautiful two bedroom home with a brick exterior! Refridgerator, stove and dishwasher all included with rent! This home sits on a large lot with plenty of yard space. The majority of the home is hardwood flooring for easy clean up! Check this home out today!



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



|Amenities: Split floor plan,Wood-style flooring,Dishwasher,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Dogs ok,Cats ok

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.