Last updated March 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

3920 North Hawthorne Lane

3920 North Hawthorne Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3920 North Hawthorne Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1258026

A coveted rental home in Devington! Your next home:

Beautiful two bedroom home with a brick exterior! Refridgerator, stove and dishwasher all included with rent! This home sits on a large lot with plenty of yard space. The majority of the home is hardwood flooring for easy clean up! Check this home out today!

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Split floor plan,Wood-style flooring,Dishwasher,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 North Hawthorne Lane have any available units?
3920 North Hawthorne Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3920 North Hawthorne Lane have?
Some of 3920 North Hawthorne Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 North Hawthorne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3920 North Hawthorne Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 North Hawthorne Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3920 North Hawthorne Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3920 North Hawthorne Lane offer parking?
No, 3920 North Hawthorne Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3920 North Hawthorne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 North Hawthorne Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 North Hawthorne Lane have a pool?
No, 3920 North Hawthorne Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3920 North Hawthorne Lane have accessible units?
No, 3920 North Hawthorne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 North Hawthorne Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3920 North Hawthorne Lane has units with dishwashers.

