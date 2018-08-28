All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Location

3901 Mistletoe Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Perry

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Terrific 3 bedroom 2 full bath bi-level home located in Southport. Home features a spacious living room, dining room, and updated kitchen with gorgeous granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The upper level also has a large master bedroom, spare bedroom and full hallway bath. On the lower level, there is a family room with fireplace, an additional bedroom, and a full bath. The home also features a lovely raised deck and huge backyard.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Mistletoe Drive have any available units?
3901 Mistletoe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 Mistletoe Drive have?
Some of 3901 Mistletoe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 Mistletoe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Mistletoe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Mistletoe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 Mistletoe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3901 Mistletoe Drive offer parking?
No, 3901 Mistletoe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3901 Mistletoe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 Mistletoe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Mistletoe Drive have a pool?
No, 3901 Mistletoe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3901 Mistletoe Drive have accessible units?
No, 3901 Mistletoe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Mistletoe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 Mistletoe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

