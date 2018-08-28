3901 Mistletoe Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Terrific 3 bedroom 2 full bath bi-level home located in Southport. Home features a spacious living room, dining room, and updated kitchen with gorgeous granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The upper level also has a large master bedroom, spare bedroom and full hallway bath. On the lower level, there is a family room with fireplace, an additional bedroom, and a full bath. The home also features a lovely raised deck and huge backyard.

