Last updated January 23 2020 at 9:30 PM

3810 Bonn Boulevard

3810 Bonn Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3810 Bonn Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
NEW YEAR SPECIAL! Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before February 5th!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath has been renovated! with large rooms, an attached car garage, a large deck off the back along with a huge back yard! Stop by today so that we can make our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 Bonn Boulevard have any available units?
3810 Bonn Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 Bonn Boulevard have?
Some of 3810 Bonn Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 Bonn Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3810 Bonn Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 Bonn Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3810 Bonn Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3810 Bonn Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3810 Bonn Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3810 Bonn Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 Bonn Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 Bonn Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3810 Bonn Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3810 Bonn Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3810 Bonn Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 Bonn Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3810 Bonn Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

