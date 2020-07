Amenities

3 bed unit of duplex in good location in "Highland." 4 blocks from Ivy Tech Campus, 7 minutes from IUPUI, and minutes from all the downtown attractions. Private parking onsite in rear of home plus additional parking on street.

Includes: Washer and Dryer hookup, Oven, Fridge

Tenant must pass criminal, credit, and eviction background check. Non-smoking home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.