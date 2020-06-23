All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3429 Grove Berry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3429 Grove Berry Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3429 Grove Berry Lane

3429 Grove Berry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3429 Grove Berry Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this nice 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome located in a quiet community on Indy's South East side. Home site backs up to a wooded area. Walking in, you will find the beautiful laminate flooring that continues throughout the home; first in the family room with an open concept style and the kitchen / dining area. Continuing upstairs you will find the master bedroom with a private master bath as well as the other 3 bedrooms. Don't pass this one by, hurry in and receive half off the first months rent if a lease is signed by 2/15/19. Call 317-886-0088 to schedule your showing today!
Welcome home to this nice 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome located in a quiet community on Indy's South East side. Home site backs up to a wooded area. Walking in, you will find the beautiful laminate flooring that continues throughout the home; first in the family room with an open concept style and the kitchen / dining area. Continuing upstairs you will find the master bedroom with a private master bath as well as the other 3 bedrooms. Act fast and get half off the first months rent if a lease is signed by 2/1/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3429 Grove Berry Lane have any available units?
3429 Grove Berry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3429 Grove Berry Lane have?
Some of 3429 Grove Berry Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3429 Grove Berry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3429 Grove Berry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3429 Grove Berry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3429 Grove Berry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3429 Grove Berry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3429 Grove Berry Lane offers parking.
Does 3429 Grove Berry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3429 Grove Berry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3429 Grove Berry Lane have a pool?
No, 3429 Grove Berry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3429 Grove Berry Lane have accessible units?
No, 3429 Grove Berry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3429 Grove Berry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3429 Grove Berry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College