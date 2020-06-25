All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:08 PM

3245 Boulevard Pl

3245 Boulevard Place · No Longer Available
Location

3245 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP:

Duplex home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
Living Room
Other Features include: Washer/Dryer hook up, Unfinished basement, dining room, hardwood floors, fenced in yard, garage, fireplace

APPLIANCES: Stove/Oven, Refridgerator,

CENTRAL AIR: No

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)

UTILITIES: All Electric

Tenant Pays:

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3245 Boulevard Pl have any available units?
3245 Boulevard Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3245 Boulevard Pl have?
Some of 3245 Boulevard Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3245 Boulevard Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3245 Boulevard Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3245 Boulevard Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3245 Boulevard Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3245 Boulevard Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3245 Boulevard Pl offers parking.
Does 3245 Boulevard Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3245 Boulevard Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3245 Boulevard Pl have a pool?
No, 3245 Boulevard Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3245 Boulevard Pl have accessible units?
No, 3245 Boulevard Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3245 Boulevard Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3245 Boulevard Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
