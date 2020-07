Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Rare chance to rent in Lockerbie Square. Beautifully updated home that retains its historic charm in the heart of the city. Two bedrooms upstairs with jack and jill bath. Full finished basement provides space for home office, hobbies and more. You will want to call this one home. This is a NO PETS property.