3150 Welch Dr
3150 Welch Dr

3150 Welch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3150 Welch Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
WAYNE TOWNSHIP:

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, fenced in yard, shed, 1 car garage, washer/dryer hook up

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

SECTION 8 - NO

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3150 Welch Dr have any available units?
3150 Welch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3150 Welch Dr have?
Some of 3150 Welch Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3150 Welch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3150 Welch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3150 Welch Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3150 Welch Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3150 Welch Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3150 Welch Dr offers parking.
Does 3150 Welch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3150 Welch Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3150 Welch Dr have a pool?
No, 3150 Welch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3150 Welch Dr have accessible units?
No, 3150 Welch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3150 Welch Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3150 Welch Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
