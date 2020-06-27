Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3145 Broadway St
Last updated December 13 2019 at 8:36 AM
3145 Broadway St
3145 Broadway Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3145 Broadway Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must see! Newly renovated Mapleton-Fall Creek 3 bedroom/1 bath bungalow! Hardwood floors through out! Brand new everything! Off street parking in back!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3145 Broadway St have any available units?
3145 Broadway St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3145 Broadway St have?
Some of 3145 Broadway St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3145 Broadway St currently offering any rent specials?
3145 Broadway St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3145 Broadway St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3145 Broadway St is pet friendly.
Does 3145 Broadway St offer parking?
Yes, 3145 Broadway St offers parking.
Does 3145 Broadway St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3145 Broadway St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3145 Broadway St have a pool?
No, 3145 Broadway St does not have a pool.
Does 3145 Broadway St have accessible units?
No, 3145 Broadway St does not have accessible units.
Does 3145 Broadway St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3145 Broadway St does not have units with dishwashers.
