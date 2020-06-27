All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3145 Broadway St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3145 Broadway St
Last updated December 13 2019 at 8:36 AM

3145 Broadway St

3145 Broadway Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3145 Broadway Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must see! Newly renovated Mapleton-Fall Creek 3 bedroom/1 bath bungalow! Hardwood floors through out! Brand new everything! Off street parking in back!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3145 Broadway St have any available units?
3145 Broadway St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3145 Broadway St have?
Some of 3145 Broadway St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3145 Broadway St currently offering any rent specials?
3145 Broadway St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3145 Broadway St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3145 Broadway St is pet friendly.
Does 3145 Broadway St offer parking?
Yes, 3145 Broadway St offers parking.
Does 3145 Broadway St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3145 Broadway St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3145 Broadway St have a pool?
No, 3145 Broadway St does not have a pool.
Does 3145 Broadway St have accessible units?
No, 3145 Broadway St does not have accessible units.
Does 3145 Broadway St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3145 Broadway St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College