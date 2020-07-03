All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 13 2020 at 7:06 AM

310 Berkley Road

310 Berkley Road · No Longer Available
Location

310 Berkley Road, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Butler-Tarkington. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, finished basement, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020 (or sooner). Please submit the form on this page or contact Jay Pippen at 317-428-7677 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Rent will vary depending on # of tenants, length of lease, and other circumstances. Approximate monthly rent is $ 1,700. One month rent required for deposit. Walking distance to Butler University campus, and close proximity to Broad Ripple, and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Berkley Road have any available units?
310 Berkley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 Berkley Road have?
Some of 310 Berkley Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Berkley Road currently offering any rent specials?
310 Berkley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Berkley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Berkley Road is pet friendly.
Does 310 Berkley Road offer parking?
Yes, 310 Berkley Road offers parking.
Does 310 Berkley Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 Berkley Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Berkley Road have a pool?
No, 310 Berkley Road does not have a pool.
Does 310 Berkley Road have accessible units?
No, 310 Berkley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Berkley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Berkley Road has units with dishwashers.

