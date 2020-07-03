310 Berkley Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Butler-Tarkington. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, finished basement, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020 (or sooner). Please submit the form on this page or contact Jay Pippen at 317-428-7677 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Rent will vary depending on # of tenants, length of lease, and other circumstances. Approximate monthly rent is $ 1,700. One month rent required for deposit. Walking distance to Butler University campus, and close proximity to Broad Ripple, and Downtown.