Last updated July 23 2019 at 4:47 PM

3050 W Michigan St

3050 West Michigan Street · No Longer Available
Location

3050 West Michigan Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/37a03bf07e ---- Move-in Ready 2 bedroom duplex just minutes from Downtown Indy! Fresh paint and new flooring with an included washer and dryer! Hangout on the covered front porch and enjoy the summer weather! Appliances will be installed prior to move-in. Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all occupants 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals Blinds Washer And Dryer Wood Style Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3050 W Michigan St have any available units?
3050 W Michigan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3050 W Michigan St have?
Some of 3050 W Michigan St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3050 W Michigan St currently offering any rent specials?
3050 W Michigan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 W Michigan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3050 W Michigan St is pet friendly.
Does 3050 W Michigan St offer parking?
No, 3050 W Michigan St does not offer parking.
Does 3050 W Michigan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3050 W Michigan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 W Michigan St have a pool?
No, 3050 W Michigan St does not have a pool.
Does 3050 W Michigan St have accessible units?
No, 3050 W Michigan St does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 W Michigan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3050 W Michigan St does not have units with dishwashers.

