3050 W Michigan St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/37a03bf07e ---- Move-in Ready 2 bedroom duplex just minutes from Downtown Indy! Fresh paint and new flooring with an included washer and dryer! Hangout on the covered front porch and enjoy the summer weather! Appliances will be installed prior to move-in. Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all occupants 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals Blinds Washer And Dryer Wood Style Flooring