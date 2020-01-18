3026 Everbloom Way

Amenities
This home allows self-showings 7 days a week! Settle into this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the heart of Perry Township. The great room is open to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has plenty of counter space, refrigerator, electric oven/range, and dishwasher. The master bedroom includes private bathroom and walk-in closet. 2 car garage and grassy back yard. Located in Perry Meridian school district near shopping and easy access to Indy. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.