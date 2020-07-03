2528 North College Avenue - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Com-plete-ly Renovated Duplex!!

4 Bedrooms;

2 1/2 Bath;

Finished Basement;

Blocks away from Mass Ave; Five minute ride to Broadripple; Downtown living at it's Finest.



New sub-floors, Drywall, Wiring, Plumbing, Doors, Windows... et al!

Open concept first floor; Granite counter tops; Kitchen Island with plenty of seating; Oak Stairs; Fossilized Bamboo flooring; Stainless Kitchen Appliances; Enclosed front porch; Wood deck in back; Huge Courtyard with Fire Pit; Detached 2 Car Garage; Simply Safe Video Doorbell; Cedar Fence all around with Privacy Fence in back; Low-E energy efficient double hung windows; Brushed Nickel Faucets; Custom Closets; Bar in Basement; Washer and Dryer; Utility sink; Salt-less Water Softener; Next WiFi Thermostat; Custom Kitchen Cabinets (and lots of them); Three Stories with basement; Master Bedroom and bath on top floor.