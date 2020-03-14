All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

2437 N Pennsylvania

2437 North Pennsylvania Street · (317) 953-4688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2437 North Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Near Northside

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This is a must see 1400. ft. 3 bed, 2 bath duplex in Fall Creek (24th and Pennsylvania). Open floor plan w/ hardwood throughout living area and dining room. Updated kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Carpeting throughout upstairs bedrooms. Updated bathrooms with newer flooring and vanities. Appliances include refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, washer and dryer. Central air. Fenced yard w/ back deck. Off-street parking. Minutes from Goose the Market and Shoefly. Close to downtown and freeways. Must see. Won't last. Occupancy May 15th.

Pets: No restrictions, $250 refundable deposit, $25/ mo / pet.
Pre-qualify: able to move within 30 days or less of ready date, no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and household must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 N Pennsylvania have any available units?
2437 N Pennsylvania doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2437 N Pennsylvania have?
Some of 2437 N Pennsylvania's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2437 N Pennsylvania currently offering any rent specials?
2437 N Pennsylvania isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 N Pennsylvania pet-friendly?
Yes, 2437 N Pennsylvania is pet friendly.
Does 2437 N Pennsylvania offer parking?
Yes, 2437 N Pennsylvania does offer parking.
Does 2437 N Pennsylvania have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2437 N Pennsylvania offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 N Pennsylvania have a pool?
No, 2437 N Pennsylvania does not have a pool.
Does 2437 N Pennsylvania have accessible units?
No, 2437 N Pennsylvania does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 N Pennsylvania have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2437 N Pennsylvania has units with dishwashers.
