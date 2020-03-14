2437 N Pennsylvania

Amenities

This is a must see 1400. ft. 3 bed, 2 bath duplex in Fall Creek (24th and Pennsylvania). Open floor plan w/ hardwood throughout living area and dining room. Updated kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Carpeting throughout upstairs bedrooms. Updated bathrooms with newer flooring and vanities. Appliances include refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, washer and dryer. Central air. Fenced yard w/ back deck. Off-street parking. Minutes from Goose the Market and Shoefly. Close to downtown and freeways. Must see. Won't last. Occupancy May 15th.



Pets: No restrictions, $250 refundable deposit, $25/ mo / pet.

Pre-qualify: able to move within 30 days or less of ready date, no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, and household must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing!