2109 North New Jersey Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub sauna

WOW! Have you dreamed of living in a historic Queen Anne home downtown?Well this is it!Beautiful,mostly original,w/modern conveniences,make this a terrific home to call your own.Walk up to the huge covered porch,then go into the lg parlor w/curved win,inlay hardwood flooring,awesome stair case & columns,then into the LR w/huge accented picture window.DR has inlay hdwds,& FR/inlay hdwds&FP.Huge gourmet KIT has custom cabs,granite,cntr isle,Hi-end stnls appl,Butler pantry.Full BA off Kit.Huge deck w/hot tub in fncd yrd.New 2.5 C Det Gar w/upper level.4 lg BR's+office on 2nd lvl & sitting porch.3rd lvl fin w/sauna(negotiable).Back stairs go to side entry& bsmt.Whole house H2O filter, Custom storm win w/screens.New A/C! Lots of updates in Media