1901 Wilcox St, Indianapolis, IN 46222 Near Westside
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
This 3 Bedroom 1 Bath is READY for move-in. Hardwood flooring throughout entire home. No central A/C, however this home offers great features. Appliances included are the refrigerator and stove. Schedule your tour today!!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 1901 Wilcox St have any available units?
1901 Wilcox St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.