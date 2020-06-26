All apartments in Indianapolis
1805 N Rochester Ave
1805 N Rochester Ave

1805 North Rochester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1805 North Rochester Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Cozy 3 bedroom home with 1 bath. Large partially fenced yard, new flooring throughout, new paint, upgraded kitchen cabinets and counter.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $1875. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
IPS Schools

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

