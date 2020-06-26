1805 N Rochester Ave

Amenities

Cozy 3 bedroom home with 1 bath. Large partially fenced yard, new flooring throughout, new paint, upgraded kitchen cabinets and counter.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $1875. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pets are welcome.

IPS Schools



CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

(734) 287-6619



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.



"From our family to yours, welcome home."