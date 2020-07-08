All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1753 Sonesta Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1753 Sonesta Lane
Last updated January 29 2020 at 9:08 PM

1753 Sonesta Lane

1753 Sonesta Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1753 Sonesta Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southdale

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This home is located off Banta and 37 close to schools, highway access, shops, restaurants and more! Home features fresh paint throughout, nice eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and a family room with gas fireplace. Large fenced yard overlooking a great pond view. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1753 Sonesta Lane have any available units?
1753 Sonesta Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1753 Sonesta Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1753 Sonesta Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1753 Sonesta Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1753 Sonesta Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1753 Sonesta Lane offer parking?
No, 1753 Sonesta Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1753 Sonesta Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1753 Sonesta Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1753 Sonesta Lane have a pool?
No, 1753 Sonesta Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1753 Sonesta Lane have accessible units?
No, 1753 Sonesta Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1753 Sonesta Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1753 Sonesta Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1753 Sonesta Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1753 Sonesta Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College