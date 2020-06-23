1533 Asbury St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/edee48e0ec ----

This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom two story home has been recently renovated and is move in ready. As you approach the home you are greeted with a lovely covered front porch area. Once inside the fresh paint and gorgeous hardwood floors cover the large living space which included a living room, family room and dining room. The kitchen is very large, has tons of cabinet and counter space and is stocked with a stove and fridge. There are two bedrooms located upstairs with one full bathroom and one bedroom and full bathroom located on the main level. Additional amenities include blinds provided through the home and washer and dryer hook-up Window AC units installed in the spring.



Security deposit = $899



Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water and sewer



Call the school directly to verify the district.

Section 8 not accepted.



$45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com



Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details



A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM



Blinds Provided

Living Room & Family Room

Stove

W/D Hook Ups

Window Ac Units