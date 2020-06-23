All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1533 Asbury St

1533 Asbury Street · No Longer Available
Location

1533 Asbury Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/edee48e0ec ----
This amazing 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom two story home has been recently renovated and is move in ready. As you approach the home you are greeted with a lovely covered front porch area. Once inside the fresh paint and gorgeous hardwood floors cover the large living space which included a living room, family room and dining room. The kitchen is very large, has tons of cabinet and counter space and is stocked with a stove and fridge. There are two bedrooms located upstairs with one full bathroom and one bedroom and full bathroom located on the main level. Additional amenities include blinds provided through the home and washer and dryer hook-up Window AC units installed in the spring.

Security deposit = $899

Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water and sewer

Call the school directly to verify the district.
Section 8 not accepted.

$45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com

Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details

A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM

Blinds Provided
Living Room & Family Room
Stove
W/D Hook Ups
Window Ac Units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 Asbury St have any available units?
1533 Asbury St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1533 Asbury St have?
Some of 1533 Asbury St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 Asbury St currently offering any rent specials?
1533 Asbury St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 Asbury St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1533 Asbury St is pet friendly.
Does 1533 Asbury St offer parking?
No, 1533 Asbury St does not offer parking.
Does 1533 Asbury St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1533 Asbury St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 Asbury St have a pool?
No, 1533 Asbury St does not have a pool.
Does 1533 Asbury St have accessible units?
No, 1533 Asbury St does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 Asbury St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1533 Asbury St does not have units with dishwashers.
