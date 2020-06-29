1527 Warren Lake Court

Amenities

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.This newly renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is a must see!! It has a 2 car attached garage perfect for Indiana weather, a spacious kitchen with custom cabinetry, plenty of cabinet and counter top space, a formal dining room, the most beautiful flooring for any decor, an accent decorative fireplace to set off any furnishings!! To top it off, it has a huge fenced in backyard and a storage shed! This is a new listing and won't last long!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home!Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com Not currently accepting Section 8Online applications:1) Find address for which you are applying2) Click Apply Now3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

