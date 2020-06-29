All apartments in Indianapolis
1527 Warren Lake Court
Last updated September 19 2019 at 4:11 PM

1527 Warren Lake Court

1527 Warren Lake Court · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1527 Warren Lake Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.This newly renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is a must see!! It has a 2 car attached garage perfect for Indiana weather, a spacious kitchen with custom cabinetry, plenty of cabinet and counter top space, a formal dining room, the most beautiful flooring for any decor, an accent decorative fireplace to set off any furnishings!! To top it off, it has a huge fenced in backyard and a storage shed! This is a new listing and won't last long!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home!Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com Not currently accepting Section 8Online applications:1) Find address for which you are applying2) Click Apply Now3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 Warren Lake Court have any available units?
1527 Warren Lake Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1527 Warren Lake Court have?
Some of 1527 Warren Lake Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 Warren Lake Court currently offering any rent specials?
1527 Warren Lake Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 Warren Lake Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1527 Warren Lake Court is pet friendly.
Does 1527 Warren Lake Court offer parking?
Yes, 1527 Warren Lake Court offers parking.
Does 1527 Warren Lake Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 Warren Lake Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 Warren Lake Court have a pool?
No, 1527 Warren Lake Court does not have a pool.
Does 1527 Warren Lake Court have accessible units?
No, 1527 Warren Lake Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 Warren Lake Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1527 Warren Lake Court does not have units with dishwashers.
