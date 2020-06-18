1505 South Alabama Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing opportunity with this two bedroom luxury townhome with custom designer finishes. Main floor features gorgeous exposed brick walls throughout home, raised ceilings, luxury vinyl wood flooring, jaw dropping kitchen w breakfast nook open to formal dining and living rooms. Convenient mud room off rear entry. Upper level features two master suites both with en-suite baths and large bedroom balconies (YES, both have balconies). The exterior is perfect for anyones needs with fully fenced front and rear yard, back deck and large relaxing covered front porch. Single car detached garage is a huge bonus in this area. You will not find a home like this!