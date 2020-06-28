Rent Calculator
Indianapolis, IN
14 South Euclid Avenue - 1
14 South Euclid Avenue - 1
14 S Euclid Ave
No Longer Available
Location
14 S Euclid Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come see this 2 bed one bath duplex on the east side!
Utilities are IPL and Citizens gas/water.
Pets and Section 8 accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14 South Euclid Avenue - 1 have any available units?
14 South Euclid Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 14 South Euclid Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
14 South Euclid Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 South Euclid Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 South Euclid Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 14 South Euclid Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 14 South Euclid Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 14 South Euclid Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 South Euclid Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 South Euclid Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 14 South Euclid Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 14 South Euclid Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 14 South Euclid Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 14 South Euclid Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 South Euclid Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 South Euclid Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 South Euclid Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
