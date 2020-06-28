Rent Calculator
14 South EUCLID Avenue
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:53 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14 South EUCLID Avenue
14 South Euclid Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14 South Euclid Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bd 1 bth ready for you to call home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14 South EUCLID Avenue have any available units?
14 South EUCLID Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 14 South EUCLID Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14 South EUCLID Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 South EUCLID Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14 South EUCLID Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 14 South EUCLID Avenue offer parking?
No, 14 South EUCLID Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14 South EUCLID Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 South EUCLID Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 South EUCLID Avenue have a pool?
No, 14 South EUCLID Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14 South EUCLID Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14 South EUCLID Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14 South EUCLID Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 South EUCLID Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 South EUCLID Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 South EUCLID Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
