Last updated May 12 2020 at 5:44 PM

1343 Hiatt Street

1343 Hiatt Street · No Longer Available
Location

1343 Hiatt Street, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Indianapolis

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carpet
A coveted rental home in West Indianapolis! Your next home includes:

Nicely redone unit that won't break the bank! Super convenient location being close to I70 and downtown Indianapolis!
Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals
Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1343 Hiatt Street have any available units?
1343 Hiatt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 1343 Hiatt Street currently offering any rent specials?
1343 Hiatt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1343 Hiatt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1343 Hiatt Street is pet friendly.
Does 1343 Hiatt Street offer parking?
No, 1343 Hiatt Street does not offer parking.
Does 1343 Hiatt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1343 Hiatt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1343 Hiatt Street have a pool?
No, 1343 Hiatt Street does not have a pool.
Does 1343 Hiatt Street have accessible units?
No, 1343 Hiatt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1343 Hiatt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1343 Hiatt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1343 Hiatt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1343 Hiatt Street does not have units with air conditioning.
